Freshfields to create mass claims unit with four new offices in Germany

Summary

Summary Law firms Four new offices to be opened by first-half of 2022

Freshfields to hire 100 to 200 lawyers across four offices The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is creating a new unit and expanding its German operations to tackle major mass claims litigation in the country, according to a partner at the London-founded firm.

Hamburg-based partner Hans-Patrick Schroeder said that after working with partner law firms on litigation arising from Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions scandal, the firm decided to set up its own internal unit to better staff and coordinate work on such cases.

As part of the new unit, which will be integrated into Freshfields' disputes resolution practice group, the firm plans to establish four new German offices by the first half of 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The first will be opened in the university city of Muenster in western Germany by February.

The firm is still looking at locations for the other three offices, Schroeder said.

According to Schroeder, the firm plans to have between 100 and 200 staff attorneys across the four new offices, but will not be hiring any new partners. He added that the firm could also hire contract attorneys as operations ramp up.

Schroeder said that the firm is also currently evaluating setting up similar offices in other markets.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.