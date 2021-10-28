Freshfields dealmaker departs for private equity firm Goldfinch

REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - Goldfinch Partners LLC has brought on longtime Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer lawyer Matthew Herman as a partner and general counsel, the private equity firm said on Thursday.

Herman held several leadership roles in his tenure at London-founded Freshfields, most recently as the firm's U.S. managing partner and co-head of global mergers and acquisitions. He will join Goldfinch's New York office next month, the Seattle-based private equity firm said.

Goldfinch has said it has about $1 billion of equity invested in enterprise technology companies across industries that include marketing, payments and human capital. Herman has represented Goldfinch, including in its $125 million acquisition of fintech company Vesta in May 2020.

Herman led more than $110 billion of M&A transactions for corporate and financial sponsors while practicing at Freshfields, Goldfinch said.

He served as Freshfields' U.S. managing partner from 2019 to 2021, according to his bio on the firm's website. Freshfields tapped Sarah Solum, who also leads the firm's U.S. capital markets practice, to take over the role from Herman in August.

Herman served as co-head of global M&A from 2016 to 2021 and head of the U.S. corporate practice from 2009 to 2018, according to the firm's website.

Freshfields has been quickly expanding in the U.S., kicking off a stream of lateral hires from rivals by poaching a Cleary Gottlieb M&A team led by dealmaker Ethan Klingsberg in late 2019. The firm has since added headcount to a new Silicon Valley office, which launched in July 2020, as well as to its other U.S. offices in New York and Washington.

A Freshfields representative said in a statement that Herman has been "a great partner and friend of the firm for many years." Noting that he is joining a Freshfields client, the firm said he is "staying within the Freshfields family."

