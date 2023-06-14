Freshfields extends hiring spree, tapping antitrust litigators















(Reuters) - Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said Wednesday that it has hired two antitrust litigators from rival firms, as large firms continue to bulk up their antitrust practices.

Heather Lamberg joins from Winston & Strawn and will be based in Freshfields' Washington, D.C., office. Justina Sessions is joining from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Silicon Valley.

Lamberg has represented clients including Zillow Group Inc, the North American Soccer League and Englewood Hospital. She said she was drawn to the firm in part because of her friendship with partner Eric Mahr, who joined Freshfields in 2018 after two years as the director of litigation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, and the firm’s broader litigation roster.

“There aren't that many firms that can say they have litigated multiple merger trials against both [the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission] and have victories,” Lamberg said.

Sessions, who has counted Qualcomm Inc, Google LLC and Lucasfilm Ltd as clients, said U.S. enforcement agencies have become “incredibly aggressive,” and have been formally coordinating antitrust efforts with foreign governments.

A spokesperson for Wilson Sonsini thanked Sessions and wished her well. A Winston spokesperson said the firm did not have a comment.

Law firms have made a string of partner additions since the start of the year to handle a global rise in antitrust work, with hires by Dechert, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance, White & Case and Milbank.

There has been a spike in merger challenges from the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission under the Biden Administration. The FTC is currently fighting to block Microsoft Corp from closing on its $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard Inc.

Thomas Janssens, global head of Freshfields' antitrust practice, said in a statement that the rise in antitrust enforcement has been a "top-of-mind threat," for clients.

London-founded Freshfields, which currently has about 350 U.S.-qualified attorneys, has spent the first few weeks of June bulking up its U.S. attorney roster.

On Tuesday, the firm said it hired a four-partner team focused on crisis and regulatory risk management and cybersecurity from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

In New York, the firm hired former Weil, Gotshal & Manges partner Damian Ridealgh for its U.S. finance practice, and former Perkins Coie partner David Sewell for U.S. global transactions practice.

