Freshfields N.Y. leader joins rival law firm King & Spalding















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm King & Spalding said Wednesday it has hired the New York leader of London-founded Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Olivia Radin joined King & Spalding as a partner on its special matters and government investigations team, the Atlanta-founded firm said. She worked at Freshfields for 14 years, and before that had associate roles at Morgan Stanley and law firm Covington & Burling.

In addition to serving as managing partner of Freshfields' New York office, Radin also sat on the global board.

Radin said there's a "wonderful match between my practice and the great trajectory King & Spalding is on." She said she was eager to work with new colleagues like Sally Yates, the former acting U.S. attorney general, and Randy Mastro, a prominent trial lawyer and former New York deputy mayor who joined the firm from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher last year.

King & Spalding touted Radin's work representing clients before a variety of state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Radin said she often works with technology and financial services companies when "they face a risk that is key to their business." Her now-deleted page on Freshfields' website said she advised "one of the world's largest technology companies across matters relating to fall-out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine." She declined to name her clients.

A Freshfields spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

