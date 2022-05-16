Freshfields poaches deal lawyer from Wilson Sonsini in Silicon Valley

A nameplate of the Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP office is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Summary Transactional partner Andrew Hill joins Freshfields

He has advised Lyft, Tesla, Eventbrite

(Reuters) - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired corporate partner Andrew Hill to its almost two-year-old Silicon Valley office from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, which has deep roots in the area.

Freshfields said on Monday that Hill, who does transactional work for technology and life sciences companies, has advised Lyft Inc, Tesla Inc, AppLovin Corp and Eventbrite.

Hill departs Bay Area-founded Wilson Sonsini after practicing there since 2018. He previously worked at the firm from 2008 to 2013, with a stint in between at Goodwin Procter.

Large out-of-state law firms have lately flocked to Northern California with sights set on tech-related work.

London-founded Freshfields landed in Silicon Valley in July 2020 with partner recruits from rival U.S. firms. One was Wilson Sonsini's Boris Feldman, who now co-chairs Freshfields' technology practice and has counted Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google as clients.

Hill called the Freshfields office opening a "big splash."

"I think it made folks take notice. And that includes me," he said.

Hill has worked on M&A, venture financing, initial public offerings and de-SPAC transactions, Freshfields said. He also advises investment banks, venture capital firms, private equity firms and corporate investors, the 2,800-lawyer firm said.

He was part of the team that represented ride-hailing company Lyft in its $2.3 billion IPO in 2019.

A Wilson Sonsini spokesperson said the firm wishes Hill well.

Hill said he has had "nonstop" IPO work over the past two years, and while it has slowed a bit in 2022, he expects it to "eventually" pick back up.

"There's a ton of companies that are either in the process or about to kick off the process and waiting for the window to open," he said.

Sarah Solum, Freshfields' U.S. managing partner and head of U.S. capital markets, said lulls in corporate work bring an opportunity for the firm to build up its team.

