Freshfields taps Weil partner as UK-founded firms bank on US growth

(Reuters) - International law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said Wednesday that it has hired former Weil, Gotshal & Manges partner Damian Ridealgh for its U.S. finance practice in New York.

Ridealgh will advise private equity, credit funds and other financial institutions on capital solutions, special situations and liability management transactions, London-founded Freshfields said.

Ridealgh's clients have included Blackstone, Mudrick Capital, Brookfield Property Partners and CBL & Associates Properties.

A spokesperson for New York-founded Weil said the firm wished Ridealgh well.

Freshfields' global co-head of leveraged Finance, Allison Liff, said in a statement that Ridealgh's addition aligns with the firm's U.S. growth plan.

Freshfields signed a lease to move into a bigger New York office last summer in anticipation of aggressive U.S. growth. The firm now was 350 U.S.-qualified lawyers, with additional U.S. offices in Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley, according to its website.

UK-founded law firms have accelerated efforts to expand in the United States in the past year. Allen & Overy and New York-founded law firm Shearman & Sterling have plans to vote this summer on a merger between the firms. Clifford Chance opened a Houston office this week.

