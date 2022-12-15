Fried Frank adds another London M&A partner with Debevoise hire















(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson is again expanding its M&A and private equity group in London, the firm said Thursday, adding its third partner to the practice in three months.

Andrew Rearick is joining Fried Frank’s M&A and private equity practice from Debevoise & Plimpton, where he has practiced since 2007.

The move comes after Fried Frank added Rachel Wolfenden in London from U.S. firm Kirkland & Ellis earlier this month and brought on James Renahan in September from UK firm Travers Smith.

Fried Frank has been expanding its M&A and private equity practice after it lost three partners, including European private equity chair Dan Oates, to Ropes & Gray in April.

“With his broad dealmaking experience and knowledge of the PE secondaries market, Andrew is a key addition to our London office," Fried Frank’s London managing partner, Ashar Qureshi, said in a statement.

Rearick advises private equity firms, their portfolio companies and other institutional investors on cross-border transactional matters. His clients have included Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Helios, Pantheon, Deutsche Bank, CDPQ and Johnson & Johnson, according to Debevoise & Plimpton's website.

A spokesperson from Debevoise & Plimpton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rearick’s departure.











