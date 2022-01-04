Fried Frank hires husband-and-wife IP partners from McDermott

The Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool are seen at sunset from inside the memorial. May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson said Tuesday it has hired married intellectual property litigators Nicole Jantzi and Paul Schoenhard away from McDermott Will & Emery in Washington, D.C.

The pair were partners in McDermott's global IP practice group, which Jantzi led.

Jantzi said they have been working together closely for nearly 20 years. The two met when they practiced at Fish & Neave, which became part of Ropes & Gray in 2005. They joined McDermott in 2017 and got married two years later.

"Some of the traits that have made us very good partners and colleagues for many years have also made us very good partners and colleagues in life," Schoenhard said.

Jantzi said jokingly that the two have experience "managing very large teams" both at work and at home, where they have six children between them ranging from six to 13 years old.

Schoenhard said he and Jantzi handle "the gamut of IP," including patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets cases.

Their clients have included Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co, Motorola Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, and Serta Simmons Bedding LLC.

The move follows New York-based Fried Frank's hiring of former Deputy U.S. Attorney Ilan Graff, a top prosecutor at the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, in November.

McDermott didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Jantzi and Schoenhard's departure.

