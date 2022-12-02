Fried Frank picks up M&A partner from Kirkland in London















(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson said Thursday that it has hired a new partner to its M&A and private equity practice from rival Kirkland & Ellis in London.

Rachel Wolfenden, who has been a partner at Kirkland since 2020, is making the move two months after Fried Frank added veteran U.K. private equity lawyer James Renahan in September. Renahan was the firm's first M&A partner hire in London since it lost three partners, including European private equity chair Dan Oates, to Ropes & Gray in April.

“Rachel’s background and experience will prove to be a great asset for the firm and our clients,” Fried Frank chairman David Greenwald said in a statement.

Wolfenden’s clients have included Apex Fund Management, Blackstone, Redwire Corporation and CapVest.

A Kirkland & Ellis spokesperson said the firm wishes Wolfenden well.

Wolfenden’s addition will further strengthen Fried Frank's M&A and private equity team in Europe, Greenwald said. The global M&A market has seen three straight quarters of decline this year after a record 2021.













