Fried Frank poaches 20-lawyer Cadwalader team for financial services group

Summary

Summary Law firms Fried Frank hired five partners, 15 other attorneys and 15 business professionals from competitor firm

New partners will be based in New York and Washington, D.C. The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson said on Monday that it has hired at least five partners, 15 other attorneys and 15 business professionals from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft for its financial services practice.

New partners Ray Shirazi, Steven Lofchie, Dorothy Mehta and Nihal Patel will be based in New York, while partner Jason Schwartz will be based in Washington, D.C., the firm said.

The team will work on transactional and regulatory matters including fund formation, broker-dealer regulation, digital asset and tax, according to Fried Frank.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

David Greenwald, chairman of Fried Frank, said the firm has typically focused on the "buy" side of financial matters, but this new team has extensive experience on the "sell" side.

"Some of our largest clients are banks, broker dealers, asset managers," said Greenwald. "I think it's a particularly appealing opportunity to further develop our capabilities to serve those clients, so we're making important investments in financial services."

Greenwald said that the group, which will be fully onboarded in the next few weeks, works with some of the firm's existing clients, but that they are bringing over some new "big financial services" clients.

A spokesperson for Cadwalader said the firm wishes the team well, and said it remains focused on continued growth, including in its transactional practice.

Read more:

Fried Frank hires husband-and-wife IP partners from McDermott

Haynes and Boone adds three Cadwalader lawyers in North Carolina

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.