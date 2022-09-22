Fried Frank rebuilds London private equity practice with partner hire

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

View of the financial district in London, Britain July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Yann Tessier

(Reuters) - Law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson on Thursday said it has added a private equity partner in London, five months after the firm lost three partners from the group including its European practice head.

James Renahan joins New York-headquartered Fried Frank from UK law firm Travers Smith, where he has been a partner since 2011 specializing in cross-border M&A and private equity transactions, Fried Frank said in a statement.

This move marks the firm's first M&A partner hire in London since it lost three partners, including European private equity chair Dan Oates, to Ropes & Gray in April.

A Fried Frank spokesperson at the time emphasized the firm's commitment to enhancing its presence in London, calling it a "strategic priority."

Since the move, the firm had only one partner, European head of M&A Ian Lopez, listed on its website as a member of the private equity practice in London.

James will work with Lopez “to further develop our European bench strength,” acting managing partner for London Ashar Qureshi said in a statement.

Frank Fried London leader Mark Mifsud went on a six-month long sabbatical in May. The firm declined on Thursday to discuss its plans for the office in detail.

Renahan’s clients at Travers Smith have included private equity firms Phoenix Equity Partners, Livingbridge EP LLP and Equistone Partners Europe.

A Travers Smith spokesperson said the firm wished Renahan well.

