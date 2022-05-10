General Mills hires new top lawyer from financial services company

The General Mills logo is seen on a box of Cheerios cereal in Evanston, Illinois, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - General Mills Inc has hired Karen Wilson Thissen to lead its legal department, the Cheerios cereal maker said on Tuesday.

Thissen joins General Mills as general counsel and corporate secretary beginning June 6 from financial services company Ameriprise Financial Inc, where she was general counsel and executive vice president, the Minneapolis-based company said.

She will replace Richard Allendorf, who said earlier this year he would retire from the role in August.

General Mills brands include Betty Crocker, Nature Valley, Pillsbury and Yoplait.

The company acquired Tyson Foods Inc's pet treats business for $1.2 billion in cash last year as General Mills beefed up its pet food portfolio. It was represented in the deal by one of its longtime outside law firms, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Thissen is a former partner at a Minneapolis-founded predecessor firm to Faegre Drinker. She went to work in-house at Ameriprise Financial, which was then part of American Express, in 2004, General Mills said.

