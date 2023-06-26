Georgetown Law gets $30 million gift from Taiwanese businessman

Summary Gift is biggest donation in law school's history

Donor Daniel Tsai received an LL.M. from Georgetown in 1979

June 26 (Reuters) - Georgetown University Law Center has received a $30 million donation from the chairman of Taiwan-based financial conglomerate Fubon Group—the largest monetary gift in the university’s history.

The university said on Friday that the donation from Daniel Tsai will help fund construction of a 200,000 square-foot building on the law school’s Washington, D.C., campus.

Tsai spent a year in the law school’s LL.M. program in 1979 studying international trade and negotiation. Fubon Group has holdings in the banking, investment and insurance industries.

The new building will include a suite for the law school’s clinics, 16 classrooms, and a 75-seat moot courtroom. It also will feature rooftop solar panels and stormwater capture systems, the school said.

Plans for the new building are currently under review by the DC Zoning Commission.

Reporting by Karen Sloan, editing by Leigh Jones















