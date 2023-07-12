Georgia poll workers ask judge to sanction Giuliani in defamation case

(Reuters) - Two Georgia election workers suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation asked a U.S. judge on Tuesday to decide the lawsuit in their favor, arguing that the former New York mayor and personal lawyer for Donald Trump forfeited the case by allegedly failing to preserve important evidence.

The election workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, who were the target of false vote-rigging conspiracy theories after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, said Giuliani did not take required steps to retain documents and messages.

Lawyers for the pair asked a Washington, D.C. federal judge to levy “severe” sanctions against Giuliani, including a default judgment finding Giuliani liable for defamation. Such a ruling would largely resolve the case except for the amount in damages the former New York mayor would have to pay.

Attorneys for Giuliani and the election workers did not immediately return requests for comment.

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, said the evidence requests were “deliberately overly burdensome” and sought information aimed at embarrassing and intimidating Giuliani.

Moss and Freeman claim in the lawsuit that Giuliani injured their reputations when he accused them of conspiring to produce and process secret batches of illegal ballots. No evidence supports such claims, which have been repeatedly debunked by Georgia election officials.

Giuliani has already been ordered to pay attorney fees to the plaintiffs’ lawyers after U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell found last month that he failed to properly search for and turn over documents in the case. Lawyers for Moss and Freeman are seeking about $89,000 in fees.

Attorneys for both sides said last week that they were close to a settlement that would have resolved large parts of the case. Lawyers for the election workers said in a court filing that those efforts collapsed after Giuliani did not agree.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward

