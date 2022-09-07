Georgia top court revives tax malpractice case against law firm Proskauer

Signage is seen on the exterior of the building where law firm Proskauer Rose LLP is located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Georgia's highest state court on Wednesday said Proskauer Rose must face a legal malpractice case alleging the firm knowingly conspired to promote an improper tax shelter scheme.

The Georgia Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ruling that a four-year statute of limitations barred the investors who brought the case from suing Proskauer. The lower court incorrectly found the plaintiffs failed to "exercise reasonable diligence" to learn of the law firm's alleged misconduct earlier, the opinion said.

Proskauer and two of its outside lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision. Nor did lawyers for plaintiffs Douglas Coe and Jacqueline Coe.

Other large law firms, including Alston & Bird, DLA Piper and King & Spalding, and group of seven former presidents of the Georgia state bar filed a brief in support of Proskauer. A group of Georgia-based accounting firms separately supported Proskauer's position.

Wednesday's decision revives a lawsuit brought by the Coes, who at the suggestion of their accountants, BDO Seidman, got a legal opinion from Proskauer in 2002 about a strategy recommended by BDO to invest in distressed debt to offset tax obligations in connection with the sale of their company, according to the ruling.

Proskauer advised the Coes that the strategy would likely survive an IRS audit without penalties, according to the decision. The Coes relied on Proskauer's opinion for their 2001 tax return, which was later audited, leading the Coes to a 2012 settlement with the IRS.

The Coes brought legal malpractice, negligent misrepresentation and other claims against Proskauer in 2015, alleging the law firm, BDO and investment advisor Gramercy conspired to promote such tax evasion schemes and split fees, and that Proskauer and BDO weren't independent.

A representative for Gramercy declined to comment. A spokesperson for BDO could not immediately be reached.

An appeals court in 2021 affirmed a judgment for Proskauer in the case, holding the four-year statute of limitation applied to the claims and started running in 2002. The court said the Coes had not shown the deadline to sue should be delayed — or tolled — because they should have been "on notice" of their claims based in part on media reports about BDO's promotion of similar tax shelters that were found to be illegal.

Several BDO partners pleaded guilty to crimes related to similar tax strategies in 2009.

Georgia's high court ruled Wednesday that the appeals court should have assessed the fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims separately from the legal malpractice claim when considering statute of limitations. It also said that while the fraud and negligent misrepresentation claims started running in 2002, the appeals court was wrong to find that the Coes failed to "exercise reasonable diligence to discover Proskauer's allegedly fraudulent acts."

There are "genuine issue[s] of material fact" as to whether the Coes knew about the law firm's lack of independence from BDO and of news reports that mentioned Proskauer in relation to the scheme, the court said.

The case is Coe v. Proskauer Rose LLP, Supreme Court of Georgia, No. S21G1250

For the Coes: Josh Belinfante of Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield; Jeven Sloan of Loewinsohn Deary Simon Ray; and Harry MacDougald of Caldwell, Carlson, Elliott & DeLoach

For Proskauer: Harold Melton of Troutman Pepper; Mark Trigg of Dentons; and Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly

