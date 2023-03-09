Gibson Dunn adds debt finance partner from Akin Gump in Houston















(Reuters) - Law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Thursday that it has hired Houston-based debt finance partner Chad Nichols from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld for its business restructuring and reorganization practice.

Nichols, who spent about three years at Akin Gump after joining the firm from Kirkland & Ellis, advises clients on distressed financing, acquisition financing, and lending transactions. His clients include hedge funds, private equity funds and other capital providers, Gibson Dunn said.

Nichols said in a statement that he is looking forward to continuing to build a "broad-based finance practice" for clients in Texas and beyond.

In the past year, Los Angeles-founded Gibson Dunn has hired at least four partners for its finance practice, including another former Akin Gump partner, Fred Lee, in Dallas in August, and AnnElyse Scarlett Gains from Kirkland last November in Washington, D.C.

A representative for Akin Gump said the firm wished Nichols well.

