Gibson Dunn hires four new partners in London from two rival firms

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has added four new partners in London from rivals Sidley Austin and Linklaters, the firm said on Wednesday.

Wim De Vlieger, Till Lefranc and Isabel Berger will join Gibson Dunn's private equity practice from Sidley. Hugo Hernández-Mancha, formerly of Linklaters, will join Gibson Dunn's capital markets team in London.

Their hires follow that of a trio of Vinson & Elkins partners in London in October. Those included Federico (Fede) Fruhbeck, who joined as Gibson Dunn's co-head of private equity in Europe and co-chair of its projects and infrastructure practice group, the firm said.

Penny Madden, co-partner-in-charge of Gibson Dunn’s London office, said in a statement that the string of hires are a "transformational step" for the firm’s London corporate practice.

De Vlieger will serve as co-head of private equity in Europe, along with Fruhbeck, and will also co-chair the firm’s emerging companies practice group, according to Gibson Dunn.

Prior to joining Sidley Austin as partners, De Vlieger and Lefranc were long-time colleagues at Simpson Thacher. Isabel Berger, the third partner to join the private equity team, started her career at McDermott Will & Emery, Gibson Dunn said.

Hernández-Mancha previously worked at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York and Latham & Watkins in Paris, the firm added.

Thomas Thesing, managing partner of Sidley’s London office, said he wished De Vlieger and Lefranc well. Linklaters declined to comment on Hernández-Mancha’s departure.

