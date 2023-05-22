Gibson Dunn hires Kirkland deal maker to lead oil and gas group















May 22 - U.S. law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Monday that it has brought on a Houston-based transactional lawyer to co-chair its oil and gas practice from rival law firm Kirkland & Ellis.

Rahul Vashi, whose clients have included Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Ovintiv Inc and Devon Energy Corp for hundred million dollar-deals, is at least the eighth energy-focused hire this year for Gibson Dunn.

The firm also expanded its global energy practice with a new Abu Dhabi office in January.

Vashi will work on matters related to acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, and alternative financing transactions, the firm said.

Energy M&A is a growing practice for 1,800-attorney Gibson Dunn, according to oil and gas practice co-chair Michael Darden. Darden said in a statement that he has worked across the table from Vashi on a number of deals and is eager to welcome him to the firm.

A spokesperson for Chicago-founded Kirkland wished Vashi well.

Read More:

Latham & Watkins oil and gas co-chair joins Simmons & Simmons in Hong Kong

Law firm Winston adds Kirkland partner who investigated Minneapolis police











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.