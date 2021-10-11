Gibson Dunn hires litigator from Munger Tolles in San Francisco

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Rosemarie Ring focuses on privacy, IP, consumer class actions

Client roster includes tech, fashion companies

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has picked up Rosemarie Ring, a veteran litigator who has represented technology companies such as Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp's LinkedIn Corp, as a partner in San Francisco, the firm said on Monday.

Ring joins 1,500-lawyer Gibson Dunn from Munger, Tolles & Olson, a firm of around 200 lawyers. She focuses on complex commercial litigation, including on privacy, consumer class actions and intellectual property disputes, Gibson Dunn said.

Ring, who practiced at Los Angeles-founded Munger Tolles for nearly two decades, said in a statement she has "long admired" the litigation practice at Gibson Dunn.

Gibson Dunn, also founded in Los Angeles, elected a new leader earlier this year, Barbara Becker, an M&A attorney who took the helm May 1, as the firm's first-ever female chair and managing partner. The firm also created a chief operating officer position, appointing partner Joshua Lipshutz to the role in May.

Becker, in a Monday statement, touted Ring's experience.

"She is a first-chair litigator with a proven track record of defending companies in high-stakes commercial litigation and high-profile regulatory investigations," Becker said.

Ring's clients span the technology, retail and media and entertainment industries, with a roster that has also included Microsoft, Walt Disney Co, Verizon, HTC and Apple Inc, according to her Gibson Dunn bio. She also represents companies in the fashion industry, including Versace, Ermenegildo Zegna and Yves Saint Laurent, the firm said.

She represented Facebook in lawsuits over its advertising platform and in appeals related to the use of cy pres awards in settlements of privacy class actions, the firm said. Her work for HTC included representation in multidistrict litigation over use of software that collected data on smartphones, according to Gibson Dunn.

"We wish Rose the best as she opens this new chapter in her career," Hailyn Chen, co-managing partner of Munger Tolles, said in an email statement.

Chen said working with Ring "has been a privilege," and the firm has "no doubt our paths will cross again."

