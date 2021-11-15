Gibson Dunn nabs three Morgan Lewis partners to build new tax group

The offices of the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said Monday that a three-partner group is joining the firm in Washington, D.C., from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, bringing their tax disputes practice with them.

Sanford Stark, Saul Mezei and C. Terrell Ussing joined Morgan Lewis seven years ago as part of a mass move from now-defunct Bingham McCutchen. Stark, who recently served as a deputy practice group leader for Morgan Lewis’ tax group, is joining Gibson Dunn as a co-chair of a newly formed global tax controversy and litigation practice.

Stark will co-lead the practice along with Michael Desmond, who previously served as chief counsel of the Internal Revenue Service. According to Desmond, Gibson Dunn has been looking to build a standalone tax controversy and litigation practice since he joined the firm in May.

“We are positioning ourselves to assist clients in what I see will be increased focus by the government and by regulators and the IRS on examinations and tax controversy matters for the probably near to mid to long term,” Desmond said. He said he expects the firm to have around five to 10 partners working with the new practice.

Stark and Desmond had previously worked together as trial attorneys in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice over 25 years ago. Their careers also overlapped as attorneys at McKee Nelson and then at Bingham when those two firms merged in 2009, although Desmond left Bingham to start his own law firm in 2012.

“We have built, and are continuing to build, out a market-leading tax controversy and litigation practice,” Stark said.

A Morgan Lewis spokesperson said in a statement that the firm wished the partners well.

