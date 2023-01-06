Gibson Dunn opens second UAE office, in Abu Dhabi

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Firm hires seven lawyers, including three partners moving over from Shearman & Sterling















(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is hiring a seven-lawyer team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and opening an office in Abu Dhabi, the firm said on Friday. The firm’s other UAE office is in Dubai.

The team includes three former partners moving over from Shearman and Sterling: Renad Younes and Samuel Ogunlaja who will join the Abu Dhabi office, and Jade Chu, who will be based in Dubai.

Younes and Ogunlaja advise clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and project development, Gibson Dunn said. Chu focuses on M&A, joint ventures and the equity market, it said. Barbara Becker, chair and managing partner of the Los Angeles-headquartered firm, said in a statement that Abu Dhabi’s evolution into a “global energy, finance and commerce center” led them to open an office there.

Shearman & Sterling said it wishes Younes, Ogunlaja and Chu well.

In October 2022, another Shearman & Sterling partner, capital markets lawyer Marwan Elaraby, had switched to Gibson Dunn’s Dubai office.

In March of last year, Gibson Dunn lost a four-member disputes team in Dubai to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, including its head of litigation and arbitration practice in the Middle East, Graham Lovett.

Gibson Dunn, founded in 1872, has more than 1,800 lawyers across 20 offices in the U.S, South America, Europe and Asia, according to its website. The firm opened its Dubai office in 2007.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.