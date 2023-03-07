Gibson Dunn partner denies conflict of interest in Qatar hacking case

Companies

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - A partner at law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor late on Monday denied that she had a conflict of interest in defending a man accused by a former Donald Trump fundraiser of hacking his emails on behalf of Qatar.

Gibson Dunn last August withdrew from the defense of former CIA officer Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors in a 2019 lawsuit brought in Manhattan federal court by Elliott Broidy, who raised money for Trump and pleaded guilty in October 2020 to an unrelated illegal lobbying charge.

Broidy had accused Gibson Dunn partner Zainab Ahmad, who was working on Chalker's defense, of having a conflict because she investigated the alleged hacking while working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Between 2017 and 2019, Mueller probed Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

U.S. District Judge Mary Vyskocil, who is overseeing the case, said in a hearing last October that Gibson Dunn's withdrawal from the case "doesn't smell good" and let Broidy move to sanction the firm.

The firm urged Vyskocil to deny that motion in its filing Monday night, arguing that it had no conflict and acted in good faith.

"I was not involved in any investigation into Mr. Broidy, including any investigation into Mr. Broidy being hacked," Ahmad said in a sworn declaration. "I never learned any confidential information regarding any issue relevant to this pending litigation."

Broidy's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gibson Dunn said Global Risk Advisors and Chalker decided to go with a different firm "purely based on their own business interests" rather than because of "the merits of any purported conflict."

Broidy, an outspoken critic of Qatar's government, said in the lawsuit that the Middle Eastern country's government hired Global Risk Advisors to hack his emails, some of which were leaked to the media. Qatar, Chalker and the company have all denied his claims.

In their Feb. 23 motion for sanctions, Broidy's lawyers said Gibson Dunn should pay the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees they incurred for investigating and litigating the potential conflict.

The case is Broidy et al v. Global Risk Advisors LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 1:19-cv-11861.

