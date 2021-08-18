Gibson Dunn snags boutique litigator to head Houston practice

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has tapped Collin Cox from Houston litigation boutique Yetter Coleman to lead its fledgling Houston litigation practice, the firm said Wednesday.

Cox has handled both defense and plaintiff-side matters at Yetter, with clients ranging from energy companies Encana Oil & Gas USA Inc and Noble Energy Inc to victims of Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

“It’s no secret that we have great young litigators, which is why clients hire us for their toughest fights. Collin is as good as it gets, and we’re excited to watch his continued success,” said Paul Yetter, founding partner at Yetter Coleman.

The new hire comes after Kyle Hawkins, former solicitor general of Texas, rejoined Gibson Dunn in April, becoming its first litigation partner based in Houston. The firm opened in Houston in 2017 with a focus on energy-sector deals, bringing on several partners from Baker Botts and Latham & Watkins.

Cox said he was eager to be a part of 1,500-lawyer Gibson Dunn's larger, nationwide U.S. litigation practice. Yetter Coleman has about three dozen lawyers who work out of one office in Houston.

“I was lucky to represent (clients) on matters in Texas and in the Southwest, but I was hoping to do more for them outside of Texas and the Southwest,” said Cox. “This is a chance to do that and work with the lawyers that are already doing those matters in all parts of the country.”

He said he was also attracted by the chance to help build up Gibson Dunn's litigation presence in Houston.

“We want to be known as on the very short list of the finest litigation shops in Houston. I think Gibson Dunn is already on that list in Texas from the Dallas office. So, this is really a natural expansion of what's already going on in Dallas,” he said.

Cox said that most of his clients are “thrilled” and will be moving along with him. He said he's also looking to attract more Texas clients in the energy, financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors and will be hiring partners and associates incrementally.

Gibson Dunn welcomes back Texas advocate who took Obamacare fight to SCOTUS