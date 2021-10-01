Gibson Dunn taps Proskauer partner to lead whistleblower practice

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Harris Mufson, who helped lead Proskauer Rose’s whistleblowing and retaliation practice, has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to lead the whistleblower group there, the firm announced Friday.

New York-based partner Mufson, who was also co-head of Proskauer’s disability, accommodation and leave management practice group, represents employers facing claims including discrimination and retaliation, whistleblowing and sexual harassment.

“Today, employers are confronting ever more complex employment matters, and I look forward to working alongside such an elite group of talent to help our clients navigate cutting-edge issues,” said Mufson in a statement.

Mylan Denerstein, one of the partners in charge of Gibson Dunn’s New York office, said in a statement that Mufson will be at the helm of the firm’s labor and employment practice expansion in New York.

“As a rising star in the employment law bar, Harris has built a highly regarded practice that we believe will continue to thrive at Gibson Dunn,” said Denerstein.

Proskauer Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mufson's exit.

The firm recently also lost John Barry, who led its labor and employment law department and co-headed its non-compete and trade secrets group. Barry is now head of Weil, Gotshal & Manges' employment litigation practice.

