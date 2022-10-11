Gibson Dunn withdrawal from Qatar hacking case 'doesn't smell good,' judge says

Summary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Tuesday she would weigh accusations that one of Gibson Dunn's lawyers had a conflict of interest in the defense of a man accused in a civil lawsuit of hacking emails on behalf of Qatar, noting that the firm's withdrawal from the case "doesn't smell good."

The firm, which denies any conflict of interest, withdrew on Aug. 1 from the defense of former CIA officer Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors (GRA) in a 2019 lawsuit brought in Manhattan federal court by Elliott Broidy, a onetime fundraiser for former President Donald Trump.

Broidy, an outspoken critic of Qatar's government, said in the lawsuit that the Middle Eastern country's government hired GRA to hack his emails, some of which were leaked to the media. Qatar has denied any involvement in the hacks.

Lawyers for Chalker and GRA did not respond to a request for comment. They have called Broidy's claims "conspiracy theories."

Broidy on June 27 told U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil that he would move to disqualify the firm because one of its lawyers on the case, former Department of Justice lawyer Zainab Ahmad, investigated the hacking while she worked for Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

At Tuesday's hearing, Vyskocil said she would allow Broidy to file a motion for sanctions against Gibson Dunn.

Broidy's lawyers first raised concerns in 2020 about Ahmad's involvement in the case.

"It doesn't smell good from your firm's point of view and you're not really giving explanation for why after two years of back and forth … your firm all of a sudden decides to step aside," Vyskocil said in court.

Brian Ascher, a partner at Gibson Dunn, said at the hearing the firm withdrew because its client decided to bring in new counsel, not because of an alleged conflict. The law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed took over the defense for Chalker and GRA.

Vyskocil said she would delay a ruling on Broidy's request to subpoena Gibson Dunn and depose Ahmad until she considers a motion to dismiss filed by Chalker and GRA.

Broidy wants the discovery to learn "all confidential government information that Ms. Ahmad conveyed" to Gibson Dunn, court papers show.

Broidy's lawyers have not specified what information about him they believe Ahmad obtained during her time working for Mueller, who between 2017 and 2019 investigated Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Broidy in October 2020 pleaded guilty to a charge that he illegally lobbied Trump to drop an investigation into a Malaysian embezzlement scandal. Trump pardoned Broidy before leaving office in 2021.

The case is Broidy et al v. Global Risk Advisors LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 1:19-cv-11861.

For Broidy: Dan Benson of Kasowitz Benson Torres

For GRA: Kevin Carroll and Marc Weinstein of Hughes Hubbard & Reed

