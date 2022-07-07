Girardi law firm unethically recruited clients in Lion Air crash scheme, lawsuit alleges

The plaintiffs' firm Edelson, which precipitated the downfall of onetime personal injury titan Tom Girardi when it blew the whistle on his firm’s alleged theft from victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash, is once again raising unsettling questions about how this now-decapitated firm operated.

In a newly filed racketeering complaint in federal court in San Francisco, Edelson alleges that Girardi and his law firm could not have maintained a glitzy façade of invincibility without help from a so-called case runner who allegedly collected a share of the firm’s legal fees for clients he referred to Girardi.

The new complaint alleges that Girardi relied on George Hatcher, a self-described “advisor to attorneys and to families of victims/air tragedies/wrongful deaths,” to drum up personal injury clients, including the Indonesian plaintiffs who sued Boeing Co after the 2018 Lion Air crash.

Edelson, which was Girardi & Keese’s local counsel in the Lion Air litigation before suing Girardi in December 2020 for allegedly misappropriating their clients' settlement money, said in the new lawsuit that Hatcher had an illegal contingency fee deal with Girardi & Keese, in which the firm agreed to pay the non-lawyer a share of the fees it received from clients he referred to the firm.

In addition, according to the complaint, Hatcher received “numerous” $50,000 bonus payments to ensure that he recruited clients exclusively for Girardi & Keese. The lawsuit details six such bonus payments to Hatcher from Girardi & Keese in the spring of 2020 – even as Hatcher allegedly reassured Lion Air crash plaintiffs he had helped recruit that he was nudging Girardi to pay out the settlement money they were due.

Hatcher did not respond to queries I sent to three different email accounts and to his Twitter account.

Edelson filed the new San Francisco complaint after agreeing to pay $2 million to five of Girardi’s allegedly defrauded Lion Air clients. Those clients, in turn, assigned Edelson their claims against Girardi defendants, including Tom Girardi’s estranged wife, Real Housewives star Erika Jayne Girardi. Tom Girardi and Girardi & Keese are both in bankruptcy proceedings and are not named as defendants in the new suit, which Edelson previewed in a draft complaint filed in April in the Chicago Lion Air litigation.

Erika Girardi has vehemently denied any involvement in or knowledge of the alleged fraud. Tom Girardi, as my colleague Jacqueline Thomsen reported on Thursday, could not immediately be reached for comment. He has not responded to allegations about the misuse of the Lion Air settlement funds, but his attorneys have acknowledged the money was not distributed.

Hatcher emphasized his key role in Girardi & Keese operations in an email quoted in the Edelson complaint: “My job was exclusive [sic] new cases to GK and when possible, refer the case without a lawyer involved,” he wrote. “Only person is me, GK saved 25% on each case, by not having a lawyer involved.”

Ethics rules, the complaint said, generally prohibit lawyers from sharing contingency fees with non-lawyers. The complaint, which alleges that Hatcher and the other defendants were part of a racketeering conspiracy, described Hatcher’s fee deal with Girardi & Keese as “illegal.”

“We had all heard stories of non-attorney case runners who would take fee shares, but we thought that was mostly a thing of the past,” Edelson name partner Jay Edelson told me by email. “We have been shocked to learn that, not only has it been going on, firms like Girardi Keese weren't even trying to cover their tracks.”

Hatcher said on his website that he advises “senior partners of top U.S. and international law firms” but cited only his relationship with famed plaintiffs' lawyer Ed Masry, who died in 2005.

What is clear from the complaint is that Girardi’s Lion Air clients trusted Hatcher. After the Lion Air crash, Hatcher allegedly recruited an Indonesian contact, Mohamed Eltaher, to sign up clients for Girardi & Keese. (Eltaher was also allegedly promised a share of the firm’s eventual fees.) Hatcher then acted as a liaison between the clients and the law firm, presenting himself to clients as an advocate for their interests as they tried to grab Tom Girardi’s attention, according to the complaint.

In one group chat exchange in April 2020, a Lion Air client told Hatcher, “U are the saviour,” after Girardi & Keese lawyers were slow to respond to emails. Hatcher replied, “I promised all of you, I will be here for you, and I keep my promises.” (The group chats are quoted at length in the complaint.)

In another post in the Lion Air group chat, Hatcher told clients, “I make no excuses for GK’s delay in disbursing your money,” but added, “In all the years I know the firm and Tom, I’ve never known a client who has not gotten their money….Tom is controversial and he’s grumpy like most of us who are old but he’s my friend. He's your friend, too.”

The complaint asserted that Hatcher knew, even as he touted Girardi’s good faith to Lion Air clients, that the firm was lying to them about their settlement money. Hatcher himself, the lawsuit contends, was receiving successive $50,000 payments from Girardi & Keese at the same time that he made excuses to Lion Air clients about COVID-related delays in their payouts.

A complaint, of course, is only allegations. But the Edelson firm has been investigating Girardi & Keese for a year and a half and appears to have documents to back the basics of his account of the firm’s deal with Hatcher.

I asked Edelson whether he believes Girardi & Keese was an outlier in its fee deal with the case runner. He said he’s uncovered evidence that Hatcher received big money from at least one other firm, despite negotiating an exclusive client generation agreement with Girardi.

“We believe that Mr. Hatcher is, unfortunately, an example of things that are happening throughout the plaintiffs' bar,” Edelson said.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.