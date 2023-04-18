Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright expands in St. Louis, Atlanta















(Reuters) - International law firm Norton Rose Fulbright is expanding in the United States with six new partners, the firm said Tuesday, including the leaders of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner's insurance and technology transactions practices.

Kevin Fischer, Bruce Baty, Jodi Adolf and Michael Schwartz have joined Norton Rose's office in St. Louis, while Sean Christy and Chuck Hollis have joined the firm's Atlanta office, all as partners, the firm said. All were partners at BCLP.

Fischer and Baty co-led BCLP's global insurance practice, while Christy and Hollis served as the U.S. leads of the firm's global technology and commercial transactions practice.

"Growing these practices in the U.S. has been a strategic priority for us," Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's U.S. managing partner, said in a statement.

Norton Rose Fulbright, which says it has more than 3,000 lawyers in more than 25 countries, has been solidifying its foothold in the U.S. Midwest region. Last year, the firm entered the Chicago market with a team of 11 lawyers and doubled the size of its Minneapolis office.

The firm can trace its roots back to 18th century London and entered the U.S. legal market through its mergers with Houston-based Fulbright & Jaworski in 2013 and Chadbourne & Parke in 2017.

BCLP, meanwhile, was created by the 2018 merger of St. Louis-based law firm Bryan Cave and London's Berwin Leighton Paisner. BCLP says it has more than 1,200 lawyers spread across 30 international offices.

BCLP in a statement wished the departing partners well, and said it was "focused on investing in strategic hires who can take full advantage of our corporate and finance transactions capabilities."

