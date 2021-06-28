Goodwin adds Boies Schiller D.C. office lead amid hiring spree

Goodwin Procter offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter is continuing a partner hiring blitz with the addition of Boies Schiller Flexner's Washington, D.C., office head as well as the former chief compliance officer of a Silicon Valley-based biotech firm.

The firm on Monday announced it has added William Jackson, a 21-year veteran of Boies Schiller, and Matt Wetzel, a former associate general counsel and chief compliance officer at GRAIL Inc, as partners in Washington. Jackson led Boies Schiller's Washington office.

The firm said Jackson's litigation practice is focused on the life sciences and healthcare sectors. He's joining the firm's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice while Wetzel signs onto its healthcare and life sciences practice.

Goodwin, which has thrived on tech and life sciences dealmaking and litigation in recent years, is framing both moves as a boost to its life sciences practices.

"We are really in need of more high-level talent to serve the clients' needs because they are greater than we ever imagined," said Deborah Birnbach, a co-chair of the Boston-founded firm's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice.

Wetzel's in-house experience gives him "tremendous depth," said David Cappillo, a co-chair of Goodwin's healthcare practice. Prior to joining GRAIL, Wetzel worked at the Advanced Medical Technology Association, a trade association representing medical technology companies, and medical device maker Boston Scientific.

Jackson, according to his Boies Schiller web page, has represented and advised biotech firm United Therapeutics and Oracle Corp. But he's also handed international arbitrations, an important skill as many life sciences companies resolve their disputes through arbitration, Birnbach said.

The additions come less than a week after Goodwin announced it had brought on a nine-lawyer team from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, a partner from Latham & Watkins and a pair of dealmakers from Jones Day.

Earlier this month, the firm welcomed Arman Oruc, a co-founder of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett's Washington, D.C., office and chief legal officer of Biosplice Therapeutics Inc. Oruc has antitrust and competition experience.

With Jackson gone, leadership of Boies Schiller's Washington office has fallen to Michael Mitchell, a litigator with experience in complex commercial litigation, class actions and antitrust, a Boies Schiller spokesperson said.

"We thank William for his many contributions to Boies Schiller over the years, and we wish him well in the next phase of his career," the spokesperson added.

Boies Schiller has lost more than 60 partners since the start of 2020, with departing lawyers citing concerns over transparency, culture and the firm's health, among other factors, as reasons for leaving.

