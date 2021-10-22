Goodwin adds capital markets partner in London from Bryan Cave

Goodwin Procter offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Ariel White-Tsimikalis works on tech and life sciences IPOs and other capital offerings

She is Goodwin's third partner hire from BCLP since April 2020

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter announced Friday the addition of capital markets partner Ariel White-Tsimikalis in London, citing a growing demand for IPO-focused lawyers to represent technology and life sciences clients.

White-Tsimikalis specializes in advising banks, corporates and private equity funds on equity capital markets transactions, and works on ESG and governance matters, said Goodwin. She'll be part of the technology and life sciences practices at the firm.

White-Tsimikalis was formerly the global co-leader of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s banking sector group and a partner in its public company practice group on the M&A and corporate finance team in London.

White-Tsimikalis is the third BCLP hire for Goodwin since April 2020. The firm has also brought on partner Oliver Glynn-Jones as its U.K. litigation head as well as real estate funds partner Justin Cornelius.

Boston-founded Goodwin has invested heavily in building its dealmaking capabilities in life sciences and technology on both sides of the Atlantic over the past decade, as part of the firm's so-called "convergence strategy."

White-Tsimikalkis' hire brings the total number of Goodwin UK partners to 10, according to the firm, which said there are also 30 associates working for Goodwin in the country.

“Ariel’s first-class equity capital markets experience will be an integral part of both our service offering to our portfolio of emerging growth clients as well as further growing our strong global relationships with leading financial institutions,” said David Mardle, a partner in Goodwin’s technology and life sciences practice, in a statement.

The firm's bets on tech and life sciences appear to have paid off as both sectors have attracted heavy investment over the last 18 months in spite of COVID-19.

“With technology and life science listings predicted to be the dominant driver of UK IPO activity in the coming years, having a strong team with the requisite set of capabilities to handle this work in the UK, as well as the US, is a priority for us,” said Ken Gordon, co-chair of Goodwin’s Technology practice.

A representative from Bryan Cave declined to comment on White-Tsimikalkis' move.

