Goodwin continues life sciences push with new partner hire

Goodwin said it has doubled life sciences practice headcount in three years

Beni Surpin joins from Foley & Lardner

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter has recruited partner Beni Surpin, previously at Foley & Lardner, to its life sciences practice on the West Coast, the firm said on Thursday.

Surpin, who focuses on technology and commercial transactions, joins Goodwin's Los Angeles and Silicon Valley offices as the 1,600-lawyer firm continues to grow its team to advise a booming life sciences industry.

The Boston-founded firm said it has doubled headcount in its global life sciences practice to more than 225 lawyers, science advisers and patent agents in the past three years.

The team has recently handled big ticket work for Moderna Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc and MyoKardia Inc, according to Goodwin.

Many large law firms have been adding attorneys to the practice area, particularly during the past 18 months.

Mitchell Bloom, global chair of Goodwin's life sciences practice, said demand stems from a "tremendous flow of capital into the space" that's funding growth for companies, leading to more corporate transactions and commercial licensing work, as well as a need for regulatory and intellectual property advice.

Prior to joining Foley & Lardner in 2015, Surpin practiced at several law firms including Paul Hastings, DLA Piper and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton, according to his LinkedIn page.

A Foley & Lardner representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

