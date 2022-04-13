Goodwin courts European private equity work with new Munich office

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter is looking to fortify its European private equity practice by formally opening an office in Munich, the firm said Wednesday.

The third-largest city in Germany, Munich is a private equity hub, said Erik Dahl, a London-based partner who helped set up the office. Munich is the firm's 14th office worldwide and its second in Germany, after Frankfurt.

"It's a very, very important market for private equity in Europe," Dahl said. Bain Capital's German office is in Munich, he noted.

The new 11-lawyer Munich office will be led by Jan Schinkoeth, who joined Goodwin in May 2021 from Sidley Austin. A spokesperson said the firm already had a small satellite office in Munich.

"The private equity ecosystem in Germany is vibrant and a key driver of investment activity," Schinkoeth said in a statement.

Goodwin says it now has more than 150 private equity lawyers in Europe. Apart from Frankfurt and Munich, it has European offices in London, Cambridge, Luxembourg and Paris.

The Boston-founded firm has ascended through Refinitiv's M&A deal rankings over the past several years. It was the top law firm last quarter by the number of global M&A transactions it handled, advising on 294 announced deals worth $51.8 billion.

Goodwin was also the top-ranking law firm by deal volume in 2021, working on 1,083 deals, according to Refinitiv. The firm said its gross revenue jumped by 32.8% last year, from $1.49 billion in 2020 to $1.97 billion.

"We’re in a place now where it’s the right time to expand into markets that are lucrative," Dahl said.

Dahl has experience helping U.S. firms break into the Munich market. He said he helped open the Munich offices of both Kirkland & Ellis and Sidley Austin when he was a partner with the firms.

Last year, Shearman & Sterling, a New York-founded firm, and Clyde & Co., a UK-founded firm, opened their own offices in the Bavarian capital. Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, a Washington, D.C.-founded intellectual property firm, opened an office in Munich in January.

