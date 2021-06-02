Goodwin doubles down on antitrust, M&A with another partner hire

Goodwin Procter offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Arman Oruc, who helped found Simpson Thacher & Bartlett’s Washington, D.C., office before spending most of the last decade at a life sciences startup, has joined Goodwin Procter as a partner in its antitrust and competition practice in Los Angeles, the firm said Wednesday.

The firm in April added another antitrust partner who also was a founding member of Simpson Thacher's D.C. office, Andrew Lacy. Both partners focus on transactions and litigation.

Oruc was most recently chief legal officer and a board member at Biosplice Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company he helped found in 2013. Goodwin, founded in Boston, has built a strong focus on the life sciences and technology sectors, helping make the firm a leader in M&A volume last year.

"Competition authorities have increased their focus on the life sciences, technology, and private equity industries, in which our clients are incredibly active," Joanne Gray, chair of Goodwin's litigation department, said in announcing Wednesday's hire.

Goodwin lawyers have advised clients on more than 2,500 transactions before U.S. and international antitrust agencies, the firm said.

Oruc has experience in regulatory clearance of mergers and acquisitions and forming intellectual property strategies, among other things. He also has acted as lead counsel in complex civil antitrust regulatory investigations, the firm said.

"I am excited to return to private practice as a partner at Goodwin, a firm recognized for being a leader in serving innovators and investors in complex transactions, including in the life sciences industry," Oruc said in a statement.

