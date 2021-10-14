Goodwin hires on both coasts to grow tech, litigation teams

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary New partners come from Foley Hoag, Cooley and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Firm has added 15 tech partners this year across the globe

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter has boosted its technology and litigation practices with three partners from Big Law rivals who are joining the firm in New York and Santa Monica, California.

The firm said Thursday it had hired former Foley Hoag partner Heather Miles and Alexander Rea, former special counsel at Cooley, who have joined Goodwin's technology practice in New York. Ex-Manatt, Phelps & Phillips partner Adrianne Marshack also joined Goodwin's complex litigation and dispute resolution practice in Santa Monica.

Miles represents technology, healthcare and life sciences clients on corporate matters, and Rea represents private companies and their investors on matters including equity and debt financings and M&A.

Anthony McCusker, the firm’s technology practice co-chair said in a statement that the addition of Miles and Rea will “add additional depth” to the firm’s offerings for young tech companies and their investors in “New York’s dynamic tech ecosystem.”

“We are thrilled to welcome them to our team as we continue to scale our global destination practice serving clients in every segment of the technology industry and through all stages of the corporate lifecycle,” he said.

Marshack focuses on class action lawsuits and complex commercial litigation, while also advising clients on employment issues such as wrongful termination and discrimination.

The Boston-founded firm has been implementing a longstanding "convergence strategy" designed to boost its offerings to tech and tech-adjacent clients. The approach has included lateral hires in the U.S and internationally.

The firm added seven technology partners in New York this year and 15 in offices across the globe, according to Thursday's announcement.

Representatives from Foley Hoag, Cooley and Manatt were not immediately available for comment.

