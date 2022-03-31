Goodwin hires Shearman healthcare co-lead for M&A group

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms Goodwin Procter LLP

Shearman & Sterling LLP

Clifford Chance LLP

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Boston-founded law firm Goodwin Procter on Thursday said it is expanding its M&A group by hiring Robert Masella, a co-leader of Shearman & Sterling's healthcare group.

Prior to joining Shearman in 2015, New York-based Masella was a managing director in the M&A group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, a partner at Clifford Chance and an attorney at firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Masella has advised life sciences, healthcare and technology companies in deals and has represented Reuters' parent company, Thomson Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Deal after deal in the market, I saw Goodwin," Masella said.

Goodwin closed out 2021 as the top legal advisor on global M&A transactions by deal volume, according to Refinitiv. The law firm last year worked on 1,112 announced deals worth $175 billion. New York-based Shearman in 2021 worked on 215 deals worth $124 billion, putting it in 36th place on Refinitiv's league tables.

Refinitiv data on Thursday afternoon showed that Goodwin worked on 287 announced deals worth $51.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, more than any other law firm.

Stuart Cable, the global chair of the firm's M&A practice. Cable predicted the practice would stay busy even as deal volume worldwide shows signs of slackening this year.

Shearman & Sterling did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Masella's departure.

Read More:

Profits at large global banks set to fall sharply due to M&A slowdown

Large law firms rode high on record year for M&A dollars

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.