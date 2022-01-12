Goodwin partner joins legal tech startup HyperDraft as top lawyer

Legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter partner Sean Greaney has left the firm to serve as the top lawyer for HyperDraft AI, the legal document software startup said on Wednesday.

Greaney, most recently a partner in Goodwin's technology and life sciences group representing emerging growth and growth companies, will be Los Angeles-based HyperDraft Inc's first general counsel.

The early stage company markets software tools that let lawyers draft, edit and analyze legal documents.

Greaney reunites with HyperDraft leaders Tony Thai and Jace Lynch, who practiced together at Boston-founded Goodwin prior to leaving the firm to focus on the company full-time in early 2021.

Thai, CEO and chief engineer, said in emailed comments that he started building HyperDraft while in law school and in private practice.

Greaney served as outside counsel for the company after Thai and Lynch, the co-founder and chief operating officer, left Goodwin, according to Thai. Goodwin continues to represent HyperDraft on some matters, he said.

Anthony McCusker, co-chair of Goodwin's tech practice, in an emailed statement called Greaney's move "an exciting next step."

HyperDraft counts legal departments and small and midsize law firms as clients, Thai said.

Greaney earlier in his career practiced at midsize Southern California law firm Stubbs Alderton & Markiles and was an in-house counsel at Beats Electronics LLC, the headphone maker co-founded by recording mogul Jimmy Iovine and rapper Dr Dre that Apple Inc acquired for about $3 billion in 2014.

Greaney helped the company, also known as Beats by Dr Dre, finalize the acquisition, according to HyperDraft.

