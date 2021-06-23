Goodwin taps Orrick team, Jones Day duo in mass tech hire

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Goodwin Procter law firm in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Seven new partners, one counsel and four associates joining in New York, Silicon Valley and D.C.

Moves build on firm's tech industry momentum

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter gave its technology practice a big boost Wednesday, bringing on a nine-lawyer team from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, a partner from Latham & Watkins and a pair of dealmakers from Jones Day.

Jonathan Chou, Peter Fusco, Geoff Willard and William Wilson are joining as partners from Orrick alongside David Concannon, a Latham partner who has also practiced at Orrick. Chou, Concannon and Fusco are based in New York while Willard and Wilson are in Washington, D.C. Rounding out the Orrick team are counsel Rob Lynn and associates Mired Asfour, Frank Paz, Andrew Rembis and Jae Zhou.

Goodwin also announced the arrival of Stuart Ogg and Michael Reagan, a pair of Jones Day partners who are joining the Boston-founded firm's Silicon Valley office as partners.

"I think these partners and lawyers that are joining us are really going to be impactful. I'm excited for all of them," said Anthony McCusker, co-chair of Goodwin's technology practice. With these additions, the practice now has 79 partners and 243 lawyers total, a Goodwin spokesperson said.

The Boston-founded firm says it has added nearly 50 lawyers to its technology practice in 2021 so far. The new hires represent Goodwin doubling down on its current tech-focused strategy and expanding in key markets, McCusker said.

And the growth is continuing, McCusker added.

"We’re not just hiring for a spike of activity," McCusker said. "We’re hiring to meet the opportunity and we’re hiring to make sure we have great lawyers doing capital markets work, M&A work, as well IP transactions, lifecycle work (for) clients we work with and seek to work with."

Goodwin has a lot of work on its hands, much of it fueled by tech deals. It was surpassed by only Kirkland & Ellis in U.S.-related M&A deal volume in 2020, according to Refinitiv data, and was the top legal advisor for mid-market M&A deals in the first quarter of 2021.

Refinitiv tallied 13,192 mid-market M&A deals in the first quarter, an 11% increase from the same time last year. Goodwin advised on 203 of those, 38 more than Q1 2020 and 39 more than its closest rival Kirkland & Ellis.

Chou, Concannon, Fusco and Willard advise companies on all stages of their lifecycle. Wilson, who is also a part of Goodwin's intellectual property practice, advises on technology transactions. Ogg specializes in capital markets work while Regan handles M&A transactions.

