Goodwin's antitrust practice arrives in Europe with Kirkland hire

(Reuters) - Goodwin Procter said on Tuesday that its antitrust and competition practice will enter Europe with the hiring of partner Sarah Jordan in London from Kirkland & Ellis.

Jordan is qualified to practice in England and Wales as well as Belgium and has experience in broad aspects of European and UK competition law, according to Boston-founded Goodwin.

The firm said Jordan has been involved in merger control matters as well as transatlantic cartel investigations and antitrust audits. She has clients in the private equity, technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals spaces, Goodwin said.

Gemma Roberts, co-chair of Goodwin’s London office, said in a statement that antitrust is a "key strategic area of expansion" for the firm.

Jordan’s arrival follows 2021 additions of antitrust partners Andrew Lacy, in Washington, D.C. from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Arman Oruc in Los Angeles from a previous role as chief legal officer at Biosplice Theraputics Inc.

A representative for Kirkland & Ellis on Tuesday wished Jordan well.

