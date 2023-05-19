GOP hopeful Hutchinson's son regains law license after arrest















May 19 (Reuters) - William Asa Hutchinson III, the son of former Republican Arkansas governor and 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, has won back his Arkansas law license for now after his arrest on drug and vehicle charges led to its suspension in January.

The Arkansas Supreme Court reinstated the license on Thursday in a 4-3 decision.

Hutchinson, 47, in April pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical test, according to court records.

Hutchinson could still face attorney ethics discipline, including suspension or loss of his law license, in future proceedings. The court's majority on Thursday chastised the court's disciplinary arm for revoking his license on an interim basis without holding a hearing.

"In today’s world of instant communication and Zoom hearings, minimal notice and an opportunity to be heard imposes no real burdens," the decision said.

Tim Cullen, a Little Rock, Arkansas attorney representing Hutchinson in the disciplinary case, declined to comment. Lisa Ballard, executive director of the Arkansas Supreme Court's Office of Professional Conduct, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ruling drew strong dissents, including one by Justice Courtney Rae Hudson that painted a vivid picture of Hutchinson's alleged misconduct.

"Late at night with bloodshot eyes and smelling of intoxicants, the driver of a Maserati blew through the streets of Bentonville at seventy-one miles an hour with a bag of cocaine, a Glock 9mm handgun, and a female passenger," she wrote.

Hudson said the episode marked Hutchinson's "fifth such soiree with law enforcement" in seven years, showing "flagrant disregard" for the law. "Enough is enough," she wrote.

Hutchinson, a former federal prosecutor, is managing partner of The Asa Hutchinson Law Group, which was founded by his father, according to the Arkansas firm's website. Hutchinson's profile on the site said his practice includes commercial litigation, immigration law and intellectual property matters.

Asa Hutchinson's presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.