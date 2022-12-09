'Grandma got run over by a rental': insuring for safe holiday travels















December 9, 2022 - Escaping winter's frosty bite is a must for those in certain areas of the country. But travel to a sunny climate begets the need to rent a car. Most often, the rental works out great. Maybe you don't get the exact car you wanted, but it serves its purpose, gets you to the beach of your dreams, and when you bring it back to the rental drop-off, you never have to look back.

But every once in a while, that rental turns into something that adds an unwanted layer of agony to your otherwise spectacular vacation. You are driving a car you are not accustomed to, in a town you are not familiar with, on roads you don't know. Getting into an accident with a rental car can create a headache (both literally and figuratively) that will last long after the trip ends.

Who pays for the damage to the rental car? Who pays for damage to the other involved vehicles. Who pays for injuries to you, or others involved in the accident?

Let's say the Griswold family decides that December is a great time to go from cold and windy Chicago, Illinois, to sunny Southern California. But this time, they decide to fly, leaving their beloved family station wagon in the garage.

On arrival, the Griswolds rent a car at the airport. Only Mr. Griswold shows his license and becomes the authorized driver. After a few days, the now tanned Griswolds are having the time of their lives when the unthinkable happens — a serious car crash that totals the two involved vehicles, including the rental, and causes injury both to the Griswolds and occupants of the other involved vehicle.

Unfortunately, the Griswolds' driver was speeding, blew through a stop sign, and is 100% at fault for the accident. The question becomes, who will provide liability insurance coverage when third-party liability claims are made against the Griswolds? Generally speaking, in most states, the Griswolds would have liability coverage through their own personal auto policy, and they may have supplemental liability coverage through the rental agreement.

If the Griswolds had the foresight to purchase the supplemental liability coverage when they picked up the rental vehicle, they would typically be able to stack the supplemental liability coverage on top of their personal auto policy, creating a higher total limit of coverage than if they had crashed their own car while driving near their home.

However, changing who is behind the wheel can affect the available coverage. For example, if Mr. Griswold was having a hard time staying awake and allowed his night owl 18-year-old child to drive, there could be a hidden problem. Although the 18-year-old has a valid Illinois driver's license, many states require renters to be between 20 and 25 years old to rent a vehicle (some states, such as Michigan and New York, allow renters 18 years or older to rent a vehicle).

Additionally, say the rental agreement required the Griswolds to disclose all individuals who would be driving the rental. And because he was in a hurry to get the car and get the family vacation started, the rental agreement only listed Mr. Griswold as an authorized user.

To make matters worse, the 18-year-old night owl has a lead foot, is speeding, and is found 100% at fault for an accident. Will the supplemental liability coverage the Griswolds purchased through the rental agreement apply?

In some states, including California, if the rental agreement explicitly asks to disclose all drivers, the supplemental liability coverage will only insure those drivers actually disclosed. However, other states may disfavor rental agreement provisions limiting coverage to only certain users and may deem such limitations invalid. Viewed from this perspective, the Griswolds probably could have picked a better state for their vacation than California.

Now, when it comes to questions of the rental company's liability, federal law applies. For example, what if Mr. Griswold was back in the driver's seat and was going over the speed limit, but the rental vehicle's brakes were faulty, causing Mr. Griswold to blow through the stop sign. Is the rental company liable for some or all of the ensuing injury and damage?

Under current federal law, liability for rental companies, merely by virtue of owning the rental vehicle involved in the accident, appears to be prohibited by 49 U.S.C. § 30106 (known as the Graves Amendment). The Graves Amendment serves to preempt state laws that seek to impose liability based purely on the lessor's ownership of a vehicle involved in an accident. However, where there is "negligence" on the part of the vehicle owner (i.e., the rental company), then some or all of the liability can be placed on the rental company.

In the case of faulty brakes, the Graves Amendment should not protect the rental company from liability. The rental company could bear some (or maybe even all) of the liability, if it can be established that the rental company's negligence led to the faulty brakes.

What happens if the brakes work and Mr. Griswold stops just fine, but while he's at the stop sign, the Griswolds' rental vehicle is hit by a drunken driver who has no personal auto policy? Depending on the specific provisions of the Griswolds' personal auto policy, they may have uninsured motorist (UM) coverage under their own auto policy that might allow the Griswolds to recover for damages they could have obtained from the at-fault driver had they been insured. But would they also have UM coverage through the rental company's supplemental liability policy?

Generally speaking, UM coverage is not available on a rental vehicle. However, in addition to supplemental liability coverage, a renter can purchase what is called "Personal Accident Insurance" (PAI) from the rental company.

PAI provides coverage for the renter's, and their passenger's, own medical bills (either in addition to or in place of potential personal medical insurance) if they are injured in an accident. The difference between PAI coverage and UM benefits offered under a personal auto policy is usually that PAI covers economic damages such as medical bills, but not non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering.

The rental company's liability, the order of coverage, and the type of coverage applicable for certain damages arising from an accident are not always predetermined, and they can be influenced by many different factors. With this in mind, it is important to review your personal auto policy, refer to your state specific rules and regulations, and carefully make decisions when renting a car. Otherwise, your family vacations may not go as smoothly as the Griswolds' always do.

Erin Mindoro Ezra is a regular contributing columnist on insurance coverage for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











