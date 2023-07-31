'Grave' prosecutor misconduct in Chandra Levy murder case, ethics panel says

Summary

Law Firms D.C. attorney board recommends 60-day license suspension for ex-prosecutor Amanda Haines

Haines has denied any intentional misconduct

(Reuters) - A former lead federal prosecutor in the 2001 Chandra Levy murder case in Washington, D.C., should lose her law license for 60 days because of "grave" professional misconduct, an attorney ethics board said on Monday.

The District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility in a 53-page report said Amanda Haines, who has since retired from practicing law, "failed to uphold her duties" to timely disclose evidence to the lawyers representing the man once accused of killing the federal intern 22 years ago.

But the panel also found Haines did not knowingly fail to disclose that evidence in the prosecution of the man, Ingmar Guandique. The panel's determination on that point was a departure from the conclusion of a D.C. attorney ethics committee that earlier looked at U.S. attorney conduct in the case.

Haines, who has denied misconduct, did not respond to a request for comment. An attorney for Haines, Sarah Fink, called her client "innocent" and said the dispute was not over. Fink said they were "encouraged by the Board’s finding that Ms. Haines did not commit intentional misconduct and its decision to reduce the proposed penalty."

Guandique was convicted at trial in 2010, but prosecutors in 2016 subsequently abandoned their case amid questions about the reliability of a key government witness.

Prosecutors have not charged any other person in Levy's murder, a case that gripped the capital after it was revealed following Levy's disappearance in 2001 that then-California Democratic congressman Gary Condit had an extramarital affair with Levy. The authorities cleared Condit.

The board recommended dismissal of ethics claims against another prosecutor involved in the case, Fernando Campoamor-Sanchez, who now works for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Campoamor-Sanchez, who did not respond to a request for comment, has denied misconduct. Mark Lynch, a lawyer for Campoamor-Sanchez, called the board's report about his client a "well-reasoned decision."

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals, the highest local court in the city, will weigh the board's recommendations before issuing a final order.

Phil Fox, head of the D.C. bar's office of disciplinary counsel, had no immediate comment.

Last year, a hearing committee said Haines withheld information from Guandique's defense lawyers about a key witness' prior interaction with law enforcement. The committee recommended a 90-day license suspension. Haines fought that recommendation.

"At worst, Haines made a mistake. What she did not do was intentionally suppress evidence," Haines' lawyers said in a filing.

The board Monday report said Haines "failed to evaluate the evidence, as required by case law, from the perspective of defense counsel."

The board said a 60-day license suspension would serve as a deterrence.

A U.S. Justice Department professional responsibility investigation did not recommend any discipline against Haines and Campoamor-Sanchez.

The cases are In the Matter of Amanda Haines and In the Matter of Fernando Campoamor-Sanchez, D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility, No. 20-BD-041.

For D.C. bar disciplinary office: Phil Fox

For Haines: Justin Dillon and Sarah Fink of KaiserDillon

For Campoamor-Sanchez: Mark Lynch of Covington & Burling

