Greenberg Traurig lures three-lawyer private wealth team from Winston & Strawn

(Reuters) - Greenberg Traurig said Monday it has recruited three lawyers from Winston & Strawn, including William Doyle, who was chair of the firm's trusts and estates practice.

Doyle, Lawrence Kern and Eric Nelson, who advise high net worth individuals and families, have joined 2,500-lawyer Greenberg Traurig in Chicago, the firm said.

Winston & Strawn declined to comment on the team's departure.

The attorneys will be part of Miami-founded Greenberg Traurig's private wealth services group, which the firm said has more than 125 tax and estate planning lawyers.

Greenberg Traurig executive chairman Richard Rosenbaum said in a statement there is "an unprecedented relocation of ultra-high-net-worth individuals who control major companies, funds, banks, technology and other innovative businesses, real estate companies, and investors in all of these businesses."

He said in the statement Greenberg Traurig has offices where "wealth is moving," like the firm's birthplace, Florida, where it has 400 lawyers, and in Texas where it has more than 150.

The firm earlier this year opened in the wealthy hamlet of Bridgehampton, New York.

Regional law firm Holland & Hart said last week it has added six private client and tax lawyers in Salt Lake City. Other big firms, including Holland & Knight and McDermott Will & Emery, have added private wealth lawyers this year.

Earlier this year, Greenberg Traurig hired away six real estate finance partners from Winston & Strawn, including the Chicago-founded firm's real estate practice chair, Corey Tessler.

