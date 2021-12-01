Greenberg Traurig rebuilds in Warsaw with seven-lawyer real estate team

Summary

(Reuters) - The Warsaw office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig has added former Dentons partner Maciej Jodkowski and six others to its real estate practice, the firm said Wednesday.

The move comes three weeks after a 10-member real estate team, including three partners, left Greenberg Traurig for UK-headquartered CMS Law.

“We are pleased that, once again, a team of highly regarded real estate experts has chosen Greenberg Traurig as its new home,” executive chairman Richard Rosenbaum said in a statement.

According to Greenberg Traurig, the new recruits include Jodkowski’s three-person team and three others joining from different law firms.

Warsaw office senior partner Lejb Fogelman said in a statement that the “strong lateral move” exemplifies that the firm’s “commitment to excellence is based on merit and facts, not promises and press releases.”

The Miami-founded firm also said Wednesday it has hired antitrust partner Robert Hardy in Amsterdam from Simmons & Simmons. According to Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig now has 400 lawyers across London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Milan, and Warsaw.

A Dentons representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jodkowski’s departure.

