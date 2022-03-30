Greenberg Traurig says it will host Ukrainian lawyers from Kyiv firm

The logo of law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is seen in their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Miami-founded Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday said it will host lawyers from Ukrainian law firm Avellum in some of its European offices and signaled plans to deepen its business in Ukraine as the country rebuilds.

Avellum, a full-service law firm with 90 employees, closed its physical office in Kyiv last month after Russia's invasion. Greenberg Traurig in a statement said it has "now aligned" with Avellum.

A group of Avellum associates will temporarily work out of Greenberg Traurig's offices in London, Amsterdam and Berlin, the U.S. firm said. It did not say how many associates were being placed, how they would be paid or how long the arrangement would last.

Avellum managing partner Mykola Stetsenko did not respond to an interview request. He said in a statement that the firm was grateful to Greenberg Traurig for its "invaluable support of our lawyers and our firm in these hard times."

Stetsenko has previously spoken with Reuters about living in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. Anton Zaderyholova, a tax counsel at Avellum, has described his experience volunteering with a Ukrainian territorial defense unit.

Greenberg Traurig chairman Richard Rosenbaum could not be reached to answer questions about the announcement, including whether the firm planned to formally enter Ukraine's legal market in the future through a merger with Avellum or another arrangement. Apart from Amsterdam, Berlin and London, Greenberg Traurig has European offices in Milan and Warsaw.

"When this war successfully ends, we also look forward to playing a role in helping to rebuild this country through our deep global experience in real estate, infrastructure, finance, M&A, capital markets, investment funds, disputes, and other areas, and expect to build on our relationships with Avellum in doing so," Rosenbaum said in a statement.

Greenberg Traurig isn't the only international law firm with plans to host some Ukrainian lawyers in its European offices. London-founded Allen & Overy said it was providing access to its offices in Central and Eastern Europe to Ukrainian lawyers and was offering short-term placements at the firm.

Some international law firms and academics have also been working to get law students out of Ukraine and into legal internships across Europe. About 50 law firms and legal groups have offered to help in some way, organizers said.

