Greenberg Traurig sets up Asia energy practice with four Tokyo hires

(Reuters) - Greenberg Traurig said Wednesday it has hired a four-partner team in Tokyo to create an Asia energy and infrastructure practice.

The firm plans to later transition the team from Tokyo to Singapore, which “is fast becoming the key hub of Southeast Asia, and in many ways surpassing Hong Kong as a major business center,” Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said in a statement.

“We hope to announce further additions to the Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul offices soon," he said.

The team will be led by Joseph Kim, who joins from Hogan Lovells, where he headed its Tokyo-based finance practice. He specializes in Japanese- and Korean-led cross-border investments, according to his archived bio from Hogan Lovells’ website.

Kim’s clients at Hogan Lovells included U.S. nuclear operator Exelon Corporation, European telecommunications company ADVA Optical Networking SE and the Tokyo Electric Power Company, according to the website.

A spokesperson for Hogan Lovells wished Kim well.

William Woo and Da Woon Jeong join Kim from Hogan Lovells and Jared Raleigh rejoins Greenberg Traurig from an in-house legal role at Acciona Construction Australia.

The team will focus on energy transition matters and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investments in the renewable power and infrastructure sectors and cover cross-border investments and financings across Asia, Greenburg Traurig said in a statement.

The 2,400-lawyer firm on Monday poached six real estate finance partners from Winston & Strawn for its New York area offices and to set up a new outpost in Charlotte, North Carolina.

