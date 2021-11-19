Greenberg Traurig snags products liability duo from Goodwin

The logo of law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is seen in their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Greenberg Traurig said Friday that it has added two former Goodwin Procter partners, including the former chair of Goodwin's products litigation and counseling practice, in New York.

Glenn Kerner, who also led Goodwin's New York litigation department, joined the Miami-founded firm as a shareholder along with his longtime colleague Nilda Isidro.

The two litigators have served as national counsel for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., supervising local counsel and coordinating national litigation strategy for the pharmaceutical industry giant. They also represent British medical equipment manufacturer Smith & Nephew, medical device and software company ZOLL Medical Corp, and New York-based prepared meal delivery company Freshly, Greenberg Traurig said.

Greenberg Traurig vice-chair Lori Cohen, who chairs its litigation and trial practices, said in a statement that the firm "enjoyed working closely" with Kerner and Isidro for years, representing clients as defense co-counsel in various matters.

Cohen founded Greenberg Traurig's pharmaceutical, medical device and health care practice group, which now has more than 90 trial attorneys handling complex litigation, according to the firm's website.

A representative from Goodwin said the firm wished Kerner and Isidro well.

