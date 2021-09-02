Greenberg Traurig taps ex-FDA associate chief litigation counsel

The logo of law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP in their office in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Prior to joining FDA in 2016, James Fraser was a Venable partner

Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday lured London restructuring leader away from Latham & Watkins The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Greenberg Traurig on Thursday announced it had tapped a U.S. Food and Drug Administration litigator for its health care and litigation practices.

James Fraser has joined Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder after serving as the FDA's associate chief counsel for litigation for five years. Prior to joining the FDA in 2016, Fraser was at Venable for 11 years.

"This was a great landing spot for me. I could not be happier to be here at Greenberg Traurig," Fraser said. He will work in both the firm's health care & FDA practice and its litigation practice.

Fraser represented the FDA and worked with the U.S. Department of Justice in litigation as companies challenged the agency's decision-making on pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other products. He also filed civil enforcement actions against companies for allegedly violating the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Now back in private practice, Fraser said he hopes to leverage his FDA experience in advising life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical and medical device firms, in complex product liability cases or in litigation with the agency.

Fraser won't be among strangers. In May, Greenberg Traurig welcomed back one of his former colleagues -- Robert Charrow, the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- as the senior chairman of its health care & FDA practice.

Fraser also counts Lori Cohen, the vice chair of the firm and the co-chair of its global litigation practice, as a friend, having worked on the same side in pharmaceutical product liability litigation.

Fraser's departure from the FDA comes three months after his boss, Stacy Cline Amin, the former FDA chief counsel during the Trump administration, joined Morrison & Foerster as the co-leader of its FDA regulatory and compliance practice. Amin started that role in June.

Fraser's arrival at Greenberg Traurig comes a day after the firm announced it had recruited John Houghton, the former global co-chair of Latham's restructuring and special situations practice and its former European head of the same practice. Houghton is now chair of Greenberg Traurig's London restructuring and bankruptcy practice.

Read More:

Morrison & Foerster taps ex-FDA chief counsel as practice co-lead