Greenspoon Marder launches five-attorney franchise law practice

A man walks through the street carrying a briefcase in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Three attorneys come from Wasch Raines and two from A.Y. Strauss

They will be based in Florida and New Jersey The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Greenspoon Marder has started a franchise law practice group by adding five attorneys based in Boca Raton, Florida and Edison, New Jersey, the firm said Tuesday.

Adam Wasch, who will chair the new practice, joined the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based firm as a partner from small Boca Raton firm Wasch Raines. Joseph Wasch, who joined as counsel, and Natalie Restivo, who joined as an associate, came from the same firm.

Evan Goldman and Brett Buterick joined Greenspoon Marder as partners in Edison from small Roseland, New Jersey-based firm A.Y. Strauss.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

According to Adam Wasch, the team will focus on helping emerging brands and startups expand across the U.S. The team has worked with franchisors and franchisees on the structure and operation of franchise systems, and state and federal franchise regulations, the firm said.

Adam Wasch said he and Goldman have worked together on franchise disputes. After Greenspoon Marder tapped Wasch as the chair of the practice, he introduced Goldman to firm leaders.

The 200-attorney firm, which has offices across the U.S., also created a six-member insurance recovery and counseling practice in December helmed by a Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman partner the firm poached in Los Angeles.

Representatives from A.Y. Strauss and Wasch Raines did not immediately return requests for comment about attorney departures.

Read more:

Greenspoon Marder starts new insurance team with Pillsbury partner

Greenspoon launches in Atlanta, grows in N.Y. with 8-lawyer team

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.