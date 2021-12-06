Greenspoon Marder starts new insurance team with Pillsbury partner

Summary

Greenspoon Marder said Monday that it has launched a six-member insurance recovery and counseling practice helmed by a partner hired from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Los Angeles.

Richard Giller will also join Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Greenspoon Marder's sports and entertainment practice.

Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder, said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused shifts in the market. He said Giller’s experience in both insurance recovery and sports and entertainment, make his hire a “great benefit” for the firm’s clients.

The pandemic has created new risks and liabilities for businesses that have kept insurance practices at major law firms busy. Companies have tried to file business interruption claims, for instance, to recover pandemic-related expenses and income loss.

Before moving to Pillsbury, Giller worked at a number of large law firms including Reed Smith and Polsinelli. Giller represented insurance policy holders, including collegiate and professional athletes, recovering defense costs and settlements for them, according to Greenspoon Marder.

"The firm’s national presence, superior reputation, and complimentary practices, together with its cadre of exceptional attorneys, will make my new role that much easier," Giller said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Pillsbury wished Giller “all the best” in his new role.

