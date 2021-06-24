From gridiron to courtroom, this Quinn partner plays to win

Law firms Baker Botts See all

Vinson Elkins See all

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld See all

Fulbright See all

Norton Rose Fulbright See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

As a star football player in college, Christopher Porter had a plan: Play for an NFL team, get famous, then open a chain of steakhouses called Porterhouse (which really, could there be a more perfect name?).

His pro career as a running back didn’t happen. The Miami Dolphins sent him home from their three-day rookie minicamp after the first day.

But Porter, 42, has channeled his competitive drive into a career as a first-chair litigator whose clients include American Airlines and Hewlett Packard.

Nationwide, only 2.1% of law firm partners are Black, according to The National Association for Law Placement. Even fewer are playing leadership roles at their firms.

Porter is one of them. As the new co-managing partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s Houston office, he's set on growing the firm’s presence in the nation’s fourth-largest city.

“We have a lot of work — more work than people,” Porter told me. “We’re recruiting people pretty heavily” to bulk up the 13-lawyer outpost, which opened in 2014. Porter, whose appointment was announced last week, leads the office alongside energy industry litigator Karl Stern.

The Texas legal market in recent years has been hotter than a Houston sidewalk in July. Once dominated by homegrown firms such as Baker Botts; Vinson & Elkins; Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Fulbright & Jaworski (now Norton Rose Fulbright), Big Law has increasingly realized that the Lone Star state offers business opportunities well beyond oil and gas.

According to data compiled by ALM Intelligence and Texas Lawyer, Am Law 200 firms opened six new offices in Texas in 2019 and seven in 2020.

Earlier this year, Quinn Emanuel opened a second Texas office in Austin, which is also co-led by a Black partner, Asher Griffin.

Their promotions send a message to diverse law students and associates, Porter noted, who “see that you can not only go to (Quinn Emanuel), you can make partner and play a leadership role in the firm.”

For Porter, diversity is a priority. “I want our office to look like Houston, which is a very diverse city,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s critical (for litigation teams) to have diversity and for litigators to be able to talk to all kinds of people. That’s your jury pool.”

Raised in Houston and then San Antonio, Porter credits years of playing football — he started at age 5 and played until he was 22 — for teaching him the value of hard work.

When he started college at The University of Texas at El Paso, where he majored in business administration with a concentration in finance (inspired in part by his father, a C.P.A., Porter said), there were only two open starter spots on the football team. No one expected him to snag one of them.

Porter went on to become team captain and MVP of the Humanitarian Bowl in 2000, when UTEP faced off against Boise State.

“If you put the work in, the time in, the effort in, good things are going to happen,” he said. “That’s in my DNA. I carry that with me today.”

Curious, I asked his take on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision earlier this week holding that the NCAA’s limit on non-cash payments to college athletes violates the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Porter applauded the 9-0 ruling for “recognizing how much work college athletes put in.” Law school at the University of Michigan, where he graduated cum laude in 2008, felt almost leisurely by comparison, he said, without the endless regiment of weight training, workouts, practices and games.

Football also taught him not to rest on his laurels. When he was 8 or 9 years old, he recalled, he scored a touchdown on a 95-yard run but dragged the rest of the game.

“Is that all we can expect, 100 yards out of you?” his dad, who was one of his team coaches that year, asked him.

It was a revelation, Porter said. If he could get 100 yards, then he should go for 200. If he got 200, try for 300.

Likewise, “If I win one trial in a year, I can win two. If I land one big client, I can get two more.”

Adjusting to post-football life was initially tough, he acknowledged. Now, he laughs, “If someone hit me like that, I’m suing them. I couldn’t imagine it.”

He added, “I’m blessed to have had no major injuries.”

Inspired by a UTEP professor and mentor who’d encouraged him to consider becoming a lawyer, Porter, after two years as an insurance underwriter, headed to Ann Arbor. After graduation, he clerked for U.S. District Judge Philip Martinez in the Western District of Texas.

He subsequently joined Houston-based boutique Yetter Coleman before Quinn Emanuel recruited him in 2018.

The 800-lawyer litigation powerhouse, which according to The American Lawyer boasted profits per equity partner of $4.67 million last year, struck him as the ideal platform to expand his practice.

“When people ask me what I do, I tell them ‘I tell stories for a living,’” Porter said. “I’m a trial lawyer. It’s a category in and of itself. It doesn’t matter to me what the subject matter is, it matters to me that there’s a story to be told.”

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.