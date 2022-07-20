Group lodges more ethics complaints against Trump-affiliated lawyers

A red light traffic signal is seen with the dome of the U.S. Capitol building in the distance, in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Cherry

(Reuters) - A nonprofit legal activism group on Wednesday asked attorney regulators to investigate two more lawyers in connection with former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn his 2020 electoral loss to Joe Biden.

The 65 Project submitted disciplinary complaints against Kenneth Chesebro, a New York attorney who worked with the Trump campaign, and Kenneth Klukowski, a Washington lawyer who joined the Justice Department one month before Trump left office.

"The Jan. 6 committee has demonstrated time and again that the scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election was devised by lawyers," said 65 Project executive director Michael Teter, referring to the U.S. congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot.

Chesebro and Klukowski did not respond to requests for comment on the complaints.

Chesebro has previously defended his work with the Trump campaign. Klukowski, a senior counsel at D.C.-based Schaerr Jaffe, said in a statement last month that he had been "falsely accused" of involvement in an election conspiracy.

The Chesebro complaint was filed with the New York appellate courts' attorney grievance committee. The Klukowski complaint is before D.C.'s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

If they decide the complaints warrant investigation, the regulators can probe and potentially sanction the attorneys. A New York appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license last year for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about the 2020 election.

Launched earlier this year, the 65 Project is named for the number of failed lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 results. It has filed 22 attorney ethics complaints so far, including one against former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, Teter said.

Chesebro drafted documents supporting "slates of false electors" who would claim they were legitimate, thereby throwing the election to Trump, the 65 Project said in its complaint.

Klukowski allegedly drafted a letter with Jeffrey Bossert Clark, then acting head of the Justice Department's civil division, addressed to leaders of Georgia's state legislature, the 65 Project said.

The letter claimed the Justice Department had "significant concerns" about Georgia's elections and recommended that Georgia's General Assembly investigate and decide the winner of the presidential election itself.

"Neither Mr. Clark nor Mr. Klukowski had any evidence of widespread election fraud," Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney said during a June 23 hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, according to a Congressional Quarterly transcript.

The D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel is separately investigating Clark for possible misconduct. An attorney for Clark did not respond to a request for comment on the probe.

